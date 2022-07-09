Grass fire spreads through Padre Island dunes

Authorities told 3NEWS no injuries or structure damage was reported, but they are asking that community members avoid the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grass fire spread through the Padre Island dunes, Saturday afternoon, and has continued into the evening.

Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD 1 and 2 arrived to the scene quickly to try to get the burn under control. At 2 p.m., the fire had reached 18-20 acres, officials said.

Authorities told 3NEWS no injuries or structure damage was reported, but they are asking community members to avoid the area.

CCFD, ESD 2 and ESD 1 Currently on scene of an approximate 6 to 8 acre dune fire￼ on Padre Island headed towards PINS. Please avoid the area. Posted by Nueces County ESD 2 on Saturday, July 9, 2022

