Grass fire spreads through Padre Island dunes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grass fire spread through the Padre Island dunes, Saturday afternoon, and has continued into the evening.
Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD 1 and 2 arrived to the scene quickly to try to get the burn under control. At 2 p.m., the fire had reached 18-20 acres, officials said.
Authorities told 3NEWS no injuries or structure damage was reported, but they are asking community members to avoid the area.
Stay with 3NEWS for updates as more information becomes available.
