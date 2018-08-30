NUECES COUNTY (Kiii News) — Firefighters rushed to action Thursday morning after a large grass fire off Highway 44 threatened a home on the property.

It happened on a property between Agua Dulce and Robstown.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control before it damaged the home. As of 12:30 p.m., some firefighters were still in the area fighting hot spots.

