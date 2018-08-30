NUECES COUNTY (Kiii News) — Firefighters rushed to action Thursday morning after what was believed to be a controlled burn off Highway 44 got out of hand and began spreading, threatening nearby structures.

It happened on a property between Agua Dulce and Robstown.

Firefighters said the blaze destroyed a trailer on the property that was being used for storage and was spreading toward nearby residences. Thankfully, they were able to get the fire under control before it could reach any of the structures.

Crews remained at the scene into the afternoon to put out hot spots.

