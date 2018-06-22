The heavy rain and flooding that came along with it this week in the Coastal Bend caused some big problems at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Flooding caused headstones and entire graves to sink at the area cemetery, and photos of the damage went viral on Facebook with comments warning friends to check on the graves of their loved ones.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza went Live from Rose Hill Memorial Park with a look at the damage that was done there by this week's tropical downpour.

