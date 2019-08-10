CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of St. Timothy Street just before 6:30 p.m. Monday after reports of a house fire.

According to firefighters, a person was home and was cooking fish when a grease fire broke out. The residents noticed the smoke and evacuated the house.

Heavy damage was dealt to the kitchen, and smoke damage was throughout the rest of the house.

Both the fire department and Nueces County Emergency Service District 2 were at the scene.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: