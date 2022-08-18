Great Blue Heron rehabilitated at Texas State Aquarium

The heron had a significant wing droop, which went away and he began to hold his injured wing up normally.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium said it recently rehabilitated a Great Blue Heron with fishing line wrapped around the right wing and a hook stuck into its foot.

The heron had a significant wing droop, which went away and he began to hold his injured wing up normally.

Additionally, the heron passed the team's final exam and was released.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.