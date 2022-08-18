Great Blue Heron rehabilitated at Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium said it recently rehabilitated a Great Blue Heron with fishing line wrapped around the right wing and a hook stuck into its foot.
The heron had a significant wing droop, which went away and he began to hold his injured wing up normally.
Additionally, the heron passed the team's final exam and was released.
