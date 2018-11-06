Officials with the Downtown Management District said Monday they had an overwhelming turnout over the weekend for their first ever Imagine the Possibilities tour.

The tour gave the public a chance to check out about 10 old and unused buildings in the downtown area. Those in attendance were able to give their input as to what kind of businesses they would like to see move in.

The hope is that the event will spur property owners and investors to make those ideas a reality and help in the revitalization of downtown.

"A lot of people commented on wanting some retail options downtown, suggestions for a bowling alley, movie theater, neighborhood-oriented concepts," Alyssa Barrera said.

More than 60 people took part in the event.

