Game Wardens looking for person responsible for killing green sea turtle with a spear gun at Packery Channel

Killing a green sea turtle is a violation of the Endangered Species Act that could come with criminal and civil penalties including up to $50,000 in fines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A green sea turtle was found speared to death Monday morning along the Packery Channel jetties on Padre Island, and authorities are now looking for witnesses.

According to Game Warden Lerrin Johnson with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, it was during the early morning hours Monday when someone came across the sea turtle. It had been shot through with a spear gun and was dead.

Killing a green sea turtle is a violation of the Endangered Species Act, and Johnson said that could come with criminal and civil penalties including up to $50,000 in fines.

There are no suspects at this time, but Johnson said game wardens are hoping somebody saw something.

"We're asking if anybody was out there this morning when this violation occurred," Johnson said, adding that a call leading to an arrest can earn you up to $1,000 in reward money.

If you were out there and may have witnessed something that can help authorities find whoever is responsible, call the Operation Game Thief Tip Line at 1-800-792-4262.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.