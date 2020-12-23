Two Upstate children have been found safe after deputies say their father assaulted their mother, despite orders of protection.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Amber Alert has been canceled for two Greenville County children after the children were found safe on Wednesday.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says 26 year-old Walter Greene was taken into custody and his two children, 3-month-old Majesty Greene and 1 year-old Paradyce Greene, are safe.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and The South Carolina Law Division Wednesday morning after they say Greene assaulted the mother of the two children at an address on Roberts Road in Simpsonville.

Following the assault, deputies said Greene took the 3-month-old and 1 year-old in the victim's 2016 black Jeep Cherokee and drove away.