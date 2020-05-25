Greenville ISD stated that the situation will be thoroughly investigated, and "appropriate action will be taken."

Greenville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins sent an apology letter to parents Tuesday after the district said it became aware of a "highly upsetting" photo that reportedly shows a teacher's foot on the neck of a Black student.

The photo began circulating within the community after it was posted to social media, according to the school district. A district spokesperson confirmed the validity of the photo with WFAA.

Greenville ISD said after it learned of the photo it immediately contacted the student's family to ensure his well-being. "We will continue to be in touch with the family to be sure the student feels comfortable and safe on campus," the letter said.

The employee who "staged the photo" has been contacted by the Human Resources Department, officials said. The district also stated that the situation will be thoroughly investigated, and "appropriate action will be taken."

The employee's name has not been released at this time and it's unclear if the staff member has been placed on leave during the investigation.

"We have heard from many community members, and we understand their concern and anger. Greenville ISD embraces diversity and believes in the importance of treating all people with respect and dignity," the letter continued.

The letter was issued the same day former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

Bystander video - viewed around the world - and multiple police body cameras captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds in the street on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods.

This Greenville ISD investigation is just the latest racially insensitive incident that has occurred this year at school districts in North Texas.

Last week, the Aledo Independent School District said it disciplined students for a social media group chat where the students pretended to bid on Black classmates. The group was labeled with a racial slur and the word “auction."

A parent of a student mentioned in the group confirmed a screenshot was sent to their son. District Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn sent parents an email on April 12 saying, “There is no room for racism or hatred in the Aledo ISD, period.”

But earlier this week, Toni Lopez, a parent of a junior in Aledo High School, found and picked up a handful of hundreds of flyers scattered along roads and school campuses advertising a fake slave auction.

“Racism is ugly and hurts everybody involved,” she said. “That hurt my heart and every time I bent down to pick it up, I wanted to scream.”

In a statement, the district said it is investigating the flyers, which also ended up in several neighborhoods.

Another racist incident occurred in late March within the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District.

Three teachers were placed on administrative leave after inappropriate language about Asian Americans was included on a social studies test, officials said.

"The words used on the test question were derogatory and hurtful," the statement partially reads.

The incident came to light when the older sister of a sixth-grader at Blalack Middle School saw her sister taking a virtual social studies test.

“I looked over my sister’s shoulder and I saw this question that just blew me away,” said Joy Lim, a CFBISD alumni.