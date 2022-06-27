Greenwood Drive intersection under SPID to be closed for maintenance

The maintenance project will begin Monday at 9 p.m. Closures will remain in place until the estimated completion in mid-August.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists can expect to detours near the Greenwood Drive intersection under South Padre Island Drive

Daytime and nighttime closures include eastbound and westbound frontage road lanes, one lane of Greenwood and the eastbound-to-westbound turnaround, according to a press release from TxDOT.

Motorists can still access businesses and properties through their respective driveways. Closures will remain in place until the estimated completion in mid-August.

