Governor Abbott agrees to invitation for Nexstar Debate in the Rio Grande Valley

Abbott will meet for a debate at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on Sept. 30.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott accepted an invitation from Nexstar Media Group for the Texas gubernatorial Debate in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a statement from Abbott's campaign.

Abbott will meet for a debate at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on Sept. 30, which will be moderated by Britt Moreno with KXAN in Austin.

The event will feature a panel of journalist from both central and south Texas news outlets.

"Governor Abbott is looking forward to debating Beto O'Rourke and explaining to all Texans about the Governor's efforts to secure the future of Texas by securing the border, defunding cities that defund the police, lowering property taxes, and protecting our oil & gas industry," said Texans for Greg Abbott Campaign Chairman Gardner Pate. "Unlike Beto O'Rourke, who supports open borders, defunding the police, increasing property taxes, and supports radical energy policies that would hurt our oil & gas workers."

In response to Abbott's acceptance, gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's campaign released the following statement, urging the governor to attend three more town-hall style debates this fall:

"We look forward to attending a forum hosted by Nexstar Media Group in the Rio Grande Valley at a mutually agreed upon date and time, but one debate in one community for the entire state of Texas is not nearly enough. The people of Texas deserve better. That’s why Beto invites Governor Abbott to participate in three town hall-style debates in every region of the state during weeknights this fall where they can take questions directly from their fellow Texans."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.