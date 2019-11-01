GREGORY, Texas — As victims of Hurricane Harvey continue the rebuilding process one family in Gregory is going home again.

Angie and Alfredo Flores got to move into their brand new home on Friday.

"Very excited and its a really nice home I didn't expect this much but," Angie said.

"So we're gonna be very comfortable. Me Gusta la aqui," Alfredo said.

The Flores have been married for the last 50 years and thanks to Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group and several other groups the family now has a new place to call home.

"It was hard, and I was telling him now I know when they say there's no place like home because we were living with my daughter, but it's not the same she made it very comfortable for us, but it was hard," Angie said.

"Muy bueno me lo escuchar todos. Todo la jente los egual," Alfredo said.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank stocked the Flores' refrigerator with their first round of groceries.

"That was my goal to make sure that they were got a replaceable home where they can come to and eat and sleep and at the same time enjoy their grandkids that they sorely missed. Also, after they told me about their family I just knew that it had to happen," case manager Roschelle Jones said.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief, Mennonite Disaster Services and Rebuild Texas Fund also played roles in helping the Flores family get back into their home.