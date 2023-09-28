Gregory interchange project aims to reduce traffic congestion

The project area encompasses the intersection of SH 35 at SH 361/Spur 202 and the roadway connections to Gregory, Portland, Ingleside, and Aransas Pass.

Example video title will go here for this video

Folks who live in the Gregory-Portland and Ingleside areas know all too well the traffic backups that can happen during shift change at nearby refineries.

A new interchange near Gregory could help alleviate that congestion.

TxDOT has plans to construct a new interchange that would involve Highway 35, Highway 361/Spur 202 and the roadway connections to Gregory, Portland, Ingleside, and Aransas Pass.

Thursday night, the public got a look at the plan during an open house event at Stephen F. Austin Elementary and got a chance to give their input.

Gregory resident Roy Greer said he likes the idea of getting home faster.

"The traffic is really about 4-5 in the evening it gets really backed up so this highway development will also help us out with this traffic especially the railroad tracks when the train comes the traffic is backed up for a couple of miles," he said.

The contributing factor, industry is booming.

San Patricio County Judge David Krebs knows about those growing pains first hand.

"I go up to the office, leave Portland about 5:30 to 6 in the morning and 35, 181 it's like the Houston Freeway, Kiewit all the refineries come home and enter the same problem fight traffic," he said.

Kimberly Amy is the Environmental Coordinator for TxDOT and was among the professionals on hand to help explain how the interchange would work.

"We have a lot of travelers on these roadways and at this particular interchange the interchange was not designed to handle the types of traffic and movement we are seeing today," she said.

The design will include 3 levels.

The third level will be Highway 361 for drivers headed from Ingleside to Portland.

The second level would be the existing Highway 35 that gets you to and from Rockport, that will continue straight through without stopping.

The ground level will be the 35 frontage roads, turnaround lanes and the railroad.

"Move those people through this interchange safer more efficiently , hopefully prevent backups from industry shift changes, people get to and from work," she said.

Amy said there will be another opportunity for the public to give feedback on the plan.

"Part of providing input is telling us we like this, oh we don't like this, we could make it better if we shift this or that those are things TxDOT is hoping to hear," she said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026.