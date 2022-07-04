Gregory-Portland High School students receive hands on healthcare skills

GPHS senior Maddy Kocik will be graduating with state certifications in phlebotomy, EKG, and patient care technician.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Gregory-Portland High School are preparing to graduate with not one, but three certifications in health science and hands on experience.

The high school offers a two year health science program, which students can start their junior year.

But the learning doesn't end at the desk.

GPHS instructor Lee Rogers has been teaching at the high school for 12 years. He said their new faculty gives access to state of the art tools and learning.

"I simulate scenarios with different type of wounds and so forth and different types of techniques," Rogers said. "And they have to respond on how they take care of patients, and what to do before they do certain procedures."

"With the experience that we've gotten here and the certifications that we were able to get, I can actually graduate and get a job at a hospital if I wanted to," Kocik said.

According to Rogers, students receive the opportunity to work in a hospital and receive hands on training that can prepare them for the realities of the healthcare field.

"They're going on rotations," Rogers said. "To the emergency room, cardiac ICU, radiology, Gastroenterology and also they're going to the oncology sections."

Through the rest of April, Rogers said the students will learn even more as they work closely with the healthcare workers at Christus Spohn ahead of graduation.

"It's the amount of knowledge that we learned here. It's definitely useful in the hospital," Kocik said.

