GREGORY, Texas — Gregory-Portland Independent School District officials say they will close all campuses, offices, and facilities to employees.

According to G-PISD, some employees will continue to work on-site as requested and advised by their supervisors, and only with permission from District and Campus Administrators like a Principal, Directors, and/or Leadership Cabinet member.

"Safety measures will continue to be implemented for any staff working on-site to continue serving the needs of our District, and the needs of our students and families," stated G-PISD officials.

"G-PISD facilities will not be accessed at will by any employees without this express permission, and access to G-P Middle School by any employee will still require the permission of the Superintendent until further notice as previously communicated this morning," said G-PISD officials.

School officials say this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution following the closure of G-P Middle School earlier today due to reports of three employees at that campus experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Various employees from G-PISD live in neighboring cities and counties where the 'stay at home' orders are being enforced, but school officials say the order should not inhibit essential personnel from working as directed.

Gregory-Portland Independent School District says all employees working from home, or who need to access campuses, offices, and facilities for any reason, must do so this afternoon before 4 p.m.

"Plans are in place to continue services for students and families including, but not limited to, free meals and e-learning from home. More information will be communicated as soon as possible regarding any potential changes or adjustments to these processes," added school officials.

"We thank all of our employees for their continued service to our students, parents, and community, and we thank those in our community for their continued support of our school district. Additionally, we will be checking in with the employees who have reported symptoms from G-P Middle School, and we wish them improved health and recovery from the symptoms they have reported," stated Gregory-Portland Independent School District officials.

