Gregory Portland ISD Athletic Director set to retire next summer

Rick Rhoades has been the head coach at Gregory-Portland for the last five years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday the Gregory Portland ISD Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Rick Rhoades announced that he plans to retire next summer.

Rhodes has been the head coach at Gregory-Portland for the last five years after leading Cameron Yoe to three state titles.



Rhoades was hired by the district in 2016, and this year celebrated his 150th career win with the Gregory-Portland wildcats. The position of athletic director is now up on the school's website.

