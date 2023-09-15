Gregory-Portland ISD board approves tax rate decrease

The board also approved a $66 million annual operating budget for the school year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Independent School District School Board approved a total tax rate that is lower than last year's.

According to district officials, the rate for the 2023 fiscal year is $1.11. That's $0.10 less than last year, and $0.25 less than it was five years ago.

The board also approved an annual operating budget of $66 million for the 2023-24 school year.

