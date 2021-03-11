Gregory-Portland ISD campuses locked down due to police situation at high school

PORTLAND, Texas — All Gregory-Portland ISD campuses are on lockout as the police respond to a situation at Gregory-Portland High School, according to a social media post from Gregory-Portland ISD. That means no one is allowed in or out of any of the buildings.
No other information was given but officials ask that parents do not come to any campuses at this time.
We will continue to update this article as more information is received.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
