Gregory-Portland middle school now has two positive COVID-19 cases

As of Friday, November 6 there are four positive cases within the district.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — As of Friday, November 6 Gregory-Portland ISD is reporting a total of four positive COVID-19 cases among students within the district.  

Of the four students two attend Gregory-Portland High School and the other two attend Gregory-Portland Middle School. 

A total of twelve staff members within the district have recovered from the novel coronavirus and six students have also recovered. 

