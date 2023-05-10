Gregory-Portland ISD vote in favor of proposition that will fund many upgrades

Proposition A will will fund several projects needed for students and staff, such as larger cafeterias and new baseball and softball fields.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Independent School District is celebrating the community coming out and voting in favor of Proposition A for the 2023 Bond.

The proposition will fund several projects needed for students and staff, such as larger cafeterias, new baseball and softball fields, and the opportunity to replace their oldest elementary school campus.

They'll also use the funds for a new maintenance and transportation facility, and a family resource center.

3NEWS spoke with G-PSID Superintendent Michelle Cavazos who said she is grateful to the community for supporting the growth of the district.

"We're projected to grow to be at least 6,000 students within the next 10 years, and the way houses are popping up it may be sooner, so we want to stay ahead of that curve so that our students and employees have adequate space to learn and teach in," she said.

That growth will happen under new leadership. It was also announced last week that Cavazos has been named the lone finalist for the superintendent job in the Arlington ISD, which is the thirteenth largest district in the state.

