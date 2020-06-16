SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Administrators with the Gregory-Portland ISD are warning families who attended last Friday's outdoor graduation to keep an eye out for coronavirus symptoms after a graduate who attended came down with what might be COVID-19.

The San Patricio County Health Department said they are still awaiting test results, but a spokesperson with the school district said they followed all T.E.A. guidelines when planning the graduation, including completing a health check on all the attendees and mandating social distancing between the graduates and staff.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

