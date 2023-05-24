Gregory-Portland School Board President reacts to Superintendent Michelle Cavazos' decision to stay with district

"We weren't willing to just give her up without a fight," said G-P Board President Tim Flinn. Cavazos accepted the district's offer, including a $265,000 salary.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland School Board President Tim Flinn told 3NEWS how the board was able to keep superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos.

Cavazos was the finalist for the same position at the Arlington Independent School District.

Flinn said the board met for several hours Friday during an emergency meeting, ultimately voting 5-2 on an offer, which included an annual pay of $265,000 with fixed contributions to her supplemental retirement plan.

Cavazos' new contract is set for the next 5 years with G-PISD.

Flinn said that Cavazos is a once-in-a-lifetime leader.

"She has had a huge impact on the students. A big impact on the staff. It's really something, just to walk the campuses with her, you can see that, you can feel that impact she has made," he said. "It's amazing that the students come up and the students know who she is. The students come up and give her a hug."

Flinn said the district also has the goal of becoming the best school district in the state, and believes Cavazos can help make that happen.

"The one thing we tried to build here is a family environment to where we truly care about each other, truly care about the students. Dr. Cavazos saw that, we were not done, she sees we have greatness in us and that we have things yet to do. Honestly she is not one to shy away from a challenge. This is where her heart is, and she wanted to get things done, she has a vision for this district and she is going to stay here until we get there."