CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory Volunteer Fire Department showed off a brand new tool Thursday night that they will be able to use during life-saving emergencies.

The Jaws of Life was donated to the volunteer department courtesy of Cheniere.

3News received a look at the firefighters in action as they tested out the new tool during a training exercise at the Gregory fire station.

According to the Fire Chief Jesus Garza, the new equipment is automated, battery-operated, and a lot easier to handle for the smaller department.

"Being a small department, we sometimes have one to two people making the calls. It makes the tool a lot easier for us to make a one-person call," Garza said.

"To provide them with this tool to help the fire department to reduce their response time, proud to be apart of this initiative," Cheniere representative Michelle Hinojosa said.

Garza says the new tool is about 60 pounds lighter than their old one.

