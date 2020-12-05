EDROY, Texas — Local fire officials are stressing the importance of safety when it comes to grilling or barbecuing outdoors this summer after a tragic flash fire over the weekend near Edroy.

A young woman was severely burned while trying to light a small BBQ pit yesterday. Some sort of flash back happened as she lit the charcoal and a nearby gas can burst into flames.

The woman was taken by Halo Flight to a San Antonio hospital. A second person was also burned.

Here are a tips to keep in mind when grilling:

Never leave the grill unattended.

Use propane and charcoal BBQ grills outside.

Keep grills away homes or overhanging tree branches. The recommended distance is at least 10 feet.

When using a charcoal grill, be sure to use a recommended starter fluid.

Never use any other liquids like gasoline.

"Fire can very easily get away from you," Steven Loving, San Patricio County Fire Marshall said.

"It doesn't take a whole lot. In our windy South Texas conditions, it can go from an afternoon of barbecuing to an entire neighborhood catching on fire and true devastation occurring."

When it comes to propane grills, check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year. You can do that by applying a light soap and water solution to the hose to check for bubbles.

