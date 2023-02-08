'Grim Reaper Rapist' sentenced to 20 years for brutal 2013 attacks

On Wednesday, 40-year-old Adrian Martinez was convicted in Sinton by a San Patricio County jury.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man dubbed the 'Grim Reaper Rapist' is in jail and sentenced Wednesday for brutal attacks that took place in Aransas Pass in 2013.

40-year-old Adrian Martinez, dubbed the Grim Reaper Rapist for a tattoo he has, was matched to DNA from at least two rapes in Aransas Pass and one rape case in Houston.

The case began back in 2013 when an Aransas Pass woman was knocked unconscious and raped, according to Aransas Pass police.

Investigators were able to get Martinez's DNA from the victim and the scene.

On Wednesday, he was convicted in Sinton, Texas by a San Patricio County jury. Martinez was sentenced to the maximum charge of 20 years in prison.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.