New group helping veterans in the Coastal Bend get their benefits

The ‘Veterans Medical Assistance Group' based out of San Antonio is now in the Coastal Bend to help veterans when it comes to getting their benefits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veteran’s Medical Assistance group is helping veterans get their benefits from the VA by making the process smoother.

“What makes us different than your traditional health clinics and veterans’ services organizations is we provide medical evidence,” said CEO of the Corpus Christi location Ernesto Munoz.

Munoz says they want to be able to help any veteran who may be having difficulties when it comes to getting their benefits.

“Have our doctors make a medical opinion known as a NEXUS letter to help support their injury from the military and help them resubmit their claim to expedite their claim,” said Munoz.

Munoz is also a veteran who needed help.

"I have a medical condition that I needed help or needed medical evidence for,” said Munoz. “So, I searched looking around for like I said what they call a NEXUS letter which is a doctor’s medical opinion on the current condition that you have.”

And after being helped by the group he wanted to do the same for veterans in the Coastal Bend.

“I know there’s a lot of veterans out there that I consider my brothers and sisters and I would love to help them,” said Munoz.