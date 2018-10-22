Fulton (KIII News) — A group of local and national businesses pitched in time and money over the weekend to replace a children's park in Fulton destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

The businesses contributed around $150,000 to equip the new park located at the city's public fishing pier.

More than 100 volunteers turned out to build the disability-friendly playground equipment.

The new park means a lot to Mayor Jimmy Kindrick community.

"We're rebuilding. It's the first of the rebuilds. Next, we hope to do the pier. Also, the next one after that is the Paws and Taws. We're in the process of doing all three of them and getting them done. My ultimate goal is to get them rebuilt within a year," Kendrick said.

The park includes covered benches, a gazebo, and all the new playground equipment.

The city hopes to put in the foundation including cork and wheelchair friendly covering in the next week and open the park by Nov. 1.

