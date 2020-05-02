CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second year, Winter Texans are doing their part for veterans giving the best possible final resting place regardless of the cost.

"We found out that some veterans' remains are buried in a plastic bag or a pasteboard box, and so we felt that every veteran should be honored by having an honorable burial," Seawinds Veterans Volunteer Harvey Folse said.

The group of retired veterans and volunteers spend their winters at an RV Park near Rivera in Kleberg County, making wooden urns. They make the urns from wood samples they found in Texas, and 2020 pine boards were donated from a local lumber yard.

"We do that over six weeks. Each box probably takes about ten hours of labor," Folse said.

Normally, a store-bought urn would cost at least $300. In 2019 the group made 20 boxes for several veterans cemeteries, and in 2020 they made 32.

"I thought that was a great thing. My husband is buried out here," volunteer Tamela Guyette said.

In 2019, four unaccompanied veterans were buried at the local cemetery, and the representative for the Veterans Land Board says the volunteers are greatly appreciated.

"I would like the public to support this program because it's all about the veterans," Freddie Medina said.

The group decided to start a GoFundMe page to support their work.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: