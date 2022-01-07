Group of senior citizens prepare to make a grand splash this weekend

Sync or Swim is a water aerobics group created by the residents of the Mirador Senior Living Community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of residents at the Mirador Senior Living Community are proving that age is just a number.

They're taking their skills in the water to the next level and have put their own spin on synchronized swimming. In fact, the group will be performing for the public on the Fourth of July.

A good conversation with friends in the library at Mirador is something Jenny Mohundro looks forward to.

"I go to nearly every activity they have here," Mohundro said.

She takes part in the group called Sync or Swim, along with Trudy Kenyon who wanted to take her water aerobics exercise to the next level. The idea quickly blossomed into a well orchestrated dance.

we live life, we just have fun," Kenyon said.

The group of swimmers make it looks easy, but it's something Connie and her husband Arv Holt said took a lot of planning.

"People losing their noodles and having to retrace going the wrong direction turning to the left, but its been a lot of fun," Connie said.

Arv adding that while the water aerobics are fun, it does take time to master.

"You can teach an old dog new tricks but it will take a long time," Arv said.

The team is made up of cancer survivors, individuals with knee replacements and even back fusion treatment.

"It surprises me, you feel so young in the water, and you get out and its like what happened?" Peters said.

The group is planning their first public performance on the Fourth of July. A patriotic display that's proving to be not only good exercise, but plenty of fun.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.