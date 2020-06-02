CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to US Attorney Ryan K. Patrick, Mayra Chaver of Honduras pleaded guilty to her role in the human smuggling conspiracy that left six people dead in Robstown in June of 2019.

32-year-old Mayra Chaver pleaded guilty in a federal court on Wednesday to assisting an undocumented immigrant to evade arrest.

30-year-old Ivan Dario Puga-Moreno of Mexico, 33-year-old Agustin Gutierrez-Gonzalez, and 35-year-old Elena Ruiz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented aliens into the US causing death or serious bodily injury.

Authorities found a Chevrolet Suburban in a ditch in Robstown that had been wrecked in June of 2019.

Upon investigation, six people were found deceased at the scene with 12 others requiring hospitalization due to major injuries.

According to authorities, Puga-Moreno was the driver of the Suburban and had attempted to smuggle 18 undocumented immigrants.

Investigators concluded that Puga-Moreno left the scene of the accident with the assistance of his girlfriend and friends, Ruiz and Chaver.

"At the time of his plea, Puga-Moreno admitted he was driving the vehicle that crashed. He also acknowledged that when the accident occurred, he was evading police, confirming he was a citizen from Mexico and fled to Houston in an attempt to avoid arrest," stated investigators.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos Will impose sentencing on April 22. Puga-Moreno, Ruiz, and Gutierrez-Gonzalez face up to life in prison.

Officials say that Chaver received time served for her role in the offense.

Puga-Moreno remains in custody pending sentencing.

According to officials, Ruiz, who is from Corpus Christi was permitted to remain on bond pending her sentencing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigators, Border Patrol, Corpus Christi Police Department, and Nueces County Sherriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

