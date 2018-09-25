Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One group in Corpus Christi is doing their best Tuesday to make sure every citizen is registered to vote for National Voter Registration Day.

The Corpus Christi League of Women Voters are among other groups in the country are helping people register to vote and encouraged them to vote in the Nov. 6 elections.

Both men and women are a part of League of Women and said despite what some may think it's important to vote and your vote matters.

"There are a lot of issues people are very very concerned about, and the only way that those will be resolved is if everyone gives their opinion," organization member John Neale said.

According to members, the process to register is fast and easy, and if you don't have time to stop by and fill out a form, you can and mail it.

The last day to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 9.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII