Support growing for possible TAMU-CC multi-purpose venue

The size of the facility would estimate between 125,000 square feet and 3,500 seats.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Support is growing Wednesday for a possible mid-size, multipurpose venue for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

At Thursday's Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting, a resolution will be offered by Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney.

The Island University is in the area he represents, and if the other commissioners and the county judge agree, it would show the county’s support for something that doesn’t currently exist in the Corpus Christi area.

“This is the first step," he said. "The legislature is always looking for local support on things like this, and this is just our attempt to say Nueces County supports this.”

If the university were to build such a facility, it could be a big boost for the Islanders NCAA Division I athletics program. Their basketball teams currently play many of their games off-campus at the American Bank Center, a facility that was designed for much bigger crowds.

It’s something TAMU-CC Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Lutz sees value in.

“You have a chance to keep the students on campus and at the arena, where they don't have to bus downtown. But you'd also have a chance to have something that you call your own," he said.

In addition to sports, Island University President Kelly Miller said it would be a community educational resource, providing space for UIL competitions, commencements and activities that would bring local K-12 students to the campus.

“Our hope would be that we are able to successfully secure funds this legislative session. If that were to happen, then we would move very quickly," she said. “We certainly need a facility like this for campus, but we love to partner with the community and anything that we can do that would benefit us and benefit the community is a win-win.”