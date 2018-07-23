Jim Hogg County (Kiii News) — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Jim Hogg County rescued a woman who became dehydrated while trying to cross the border illegally.

According to agents, two Guatemalan nationals were found in the brush on a ranch in Hebbronville after one of them, the woman, called for help. She was trying to cross the border with a 34-year-old man who died at the scene.

The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for dehydration.

The Guatemalan consulate has been notified.

