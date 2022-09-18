Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke sits down with 3NEWS to discuss local issues

With elections approaching, 3NEWS sits down with Gubernatorial candidate to focus on key issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke, who is running to unseat Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, spent his Sunday morning in Nueces County speaking with voters. He also took the time to sit down with 3NEWS Reporter Bill Churchwell to talk about issues South Texas voters are facing.

We began with the issues plaguing the Harbor Bridge Project.

"Gov. Abbott has really dropped the ball on the Harbor Bridge, it should've been completed two years ago, it should've been completed on budget and on time and it's not and we still have questions here in Nueces County," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke said he would tap into unused resources the State has to finish the bridge in a safe and timely manner.

"As governor, I am going to make sure that we use the resources we have, there is literally $8 billion in the TxDOT budget right now that is going unspent, let's bring some of those resources here," O'Rourke said. "But let's also hold people accountable for the failure that we have seen because these are our tax dollars that are being used, and I would argue in some respects, wasted," O'Rourke said.

