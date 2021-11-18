Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke visits Corpus Christi, discuses issues impacting South Texas

Supporters packed in at 'La Playa by the Bay' downtown to hear what O'Rourke had to say.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Corpus Christi Thursday, for a campaign stop with community members over at La Playa by the Bay in downtown Corpus Christi.

His stop in Corpus Christi comes just days after announcing his candidacy for governor.

O'Rourke used the opportunity to also go after his political opponent, Governor Greg Abbott, about a number of issues; like the power grid failure in February and the border crisis.

"The future of Texas jobs is right here in Corpus Christi. Of course, we have oil and gas, which is so critically important, and we want to protect those jobs," O'Rourke said.

As O'Rourke spoke to the crowd, the sound of protesters could be heard coming from just outside the venue.

3News asked him about one of the biggest issues his critics have voiced concern over, gun laws.

O'Rourke said the key focus of that is protection. He also mentioned the importance of background checks.

"Like a majority of Texans, I grew up with firearms and grew up with the responsibility of owning and using a gun. Let's bring that experience to bare, in protecting the second amendment and also protecting the lives of those around us," O'Rourke told 3News. "The things that bring us together, universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, and making sure that we are not selling weapons of war to people in our communities. Leave those things on the battlefield because they are designed to kill people and we don't want them in our communities."

When it comes to the border.

"If we want to get serious about improving the situation at the border we've got to listen to people on the border (...) What we know is there should be rule of law, there should be order, and there should be predictability," O'Rourke said. "No one should cross in between the ports of entry. If you want to come to this country you come the legal and the right way.

On our side, we've got to make sure we are also following the laws, as we process asylum applications and as we rewrite the laws to match our needs and the demands we see in the community," O'Rourke added.

As far as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he was quick to criticize the governor's handling of it.

"Because of Governor Abbott's anti-mask mandate, as of September, we led the country in the number of childhood COVID deaths in America. So, when local school educators want to require masks as Governor, I'd let them," said O'Rourke.

It was just two weeks ago when Governor Abbott was also in the coastal bend.

His campaign did release a statement in response to O'Rourke's announcement that he is running saying quote, "Beto O'Rourke has demonstrated he has more in common with President Biden than he does with Texans."

O'Rourke will be in Houston Friday for another rally.

