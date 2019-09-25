ALICE, Texas — There was no football in Alice Friday night but instead baseball taking center stage at the KC Hall.

Kevin Bass was the featured speaker at the 26th annual Steak and Burger Dinner benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Alice.

Bass played for the Houston Astros from 1982-1989. Bass bounced around the major league and came back to Houston for the 1993 and 1994 seasons. Bass career spanned 14 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Bass currently follows the Astros and thinks the team is better than the 2017 team that won the World Series.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: