CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bars in Texas officially reopened after midnight last night. They are now allowed to operate at 25-percent capacity.

Bar Rules

Customers will not be allowed to hang out around the bar or order from the bar.

Each table is only allowed to have six people and customers must be seated six feet away from other tables.

Bars must have hand sanitizer stations at the entrance.

Dancing is discouraged.

Restaurants can now increase their capacity to 50-percent, but dining out will look a little bit different. Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlined some guidelines to protect customers and staff.

Restaurant Rules

Service can only be provided to seated individuals.

Groups should maintain a social distance of six feet from others.

Tables are limited to no more than six people.

Condiments are only provided upon request and in single-use portions.

No Refusal Weekend

Also a reminder if you're deciding to go out, this weekend is a 'No Refusal Weekend,' led by Corpus Christi Police. Throughout the weekend, a phlebotomist will be at the police detention center to draw blood from suspected drunk drivers; courts have upheld the right of police to get those blood samples. The No Refusal Weekend starts today and ends May 25.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

