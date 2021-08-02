Guitars stolen from recovering small business in Corpus Christi

"It's kind of a bummer, it feels like somebody stole an extension of myself," said Hank Harrison, co-owner and musician at 'The Exchange.'

Despite being able to reopen and overcome pandemic challenges, The Exchange in Corpus Christi was faced with yet another bump in the road.

"At this jam, musicians can come in if they have their own instruments, they can use theirs, of course, but everything you see up here is house gear so musicians use a lot of our gear," said Hank Harrison, co-owner and musician at The Exchange.

The venue is typically an inviting spot for local musicians and those wanting to listen to the strings of a guitar. Unfortunately, it became a location where three guitars were stolen in one night.

"Somebody had the sticky finger syndrome," said Harrison. "It's kind of a bummer, it feels like somebody stole an extension of myself."

Although Harrison said they were feeling a bit "bummed out," over the situation, they're trying to keep a positive reminder that has shined through.

"We're not going anywhere and, you know, guitars are not. We're going to keep supporting local music. Even if guitars are sentimental and used for things that make people happy, it's just stuff," said Harrison.

Harrison is asking the community to keep an eye out for the guitars. You can also help donate here to a fundraiser started by his friend to replace the guitars.

