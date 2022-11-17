Gulf Coast Credit Union donates $1,500 to Corpus Christi charity group

Foster Angels of South Texas ensures that foster children have their basic needs met while also providing life enriching opportunities to those in the system.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Credit Union has donated $1,500 to Foster Angels of South Texas as part of their 2022 Season of Giving campaign.

Gulf Coast wanted to give back to a local charity and Foster Angels of South Texas' mission was one they said they resonated with.

Foster Angels of South Texas ensures that foster children have their basic needs met while also providing life enriching opportunities to those in the system.

"It is so great to see the community coming together," said Foster Angels of South Texas Director Hilary Jackson. "It really does take a village to make sure that abused and neglected children locally here in our community are safe and taken care of. And so it's really great to see the community come together especially Gulf Coast Credit Union to give a generous gift like this."

A gift that will ensure that local foster children have proper winter clothing and meals for the holiday season.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.