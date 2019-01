CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Growth Ventures continued to invest in the Coastal Bend community Thursday by presenting a $60,000 donation for scholarships to students at Del Mar College.

The donation will go to students working to earn an Associate's Degrees in the industrial and petrochemical industries.

According to administrators at Del Mar College, preference will be given to students from San Patricio County with students from Gregory, Portland, Ingleside, and Taft.