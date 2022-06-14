Gulf Coast Growth Ventures recognized as Member Company of the Year

The American Chemistry Council honored Gulf Coast Ventures right here in the Coastal Bend with the Member Company of the Year award.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Chemistry Council honored Gulf Coast Ventures right here in the Coastal Bend with the Member Company of the Year award.

Paul Fritsch, with Gulf Coast Ventures, said it was the entire company working together, but especially the work done right here in our own backyard like environmental performance, environmental monitoring as well as the relationship formed here means everything to them.

"Yeah I think what is important for us is that we are adding jobs of course, but we got to recognize that the 600 people that come out of here are living here," Fritsch said.

He adds that bringing jobs to the community is a reward in itself.

"They're part of the fabric of this community now. And for them to be here doing something, and making their lives and the lives of others better is something we just value as a company."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.