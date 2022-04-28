Gulf Coast Humane Society aims to 'Empty the Shelters' with reduced adoption fees

The "Empty the Shelters" event aims to help with the issue of overcrowding in animal shelters across the country. The reduced fee will be $25 for cats and dogs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shelters across the country are having to face the harsh reality of overcrowding, and the BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to address the issue.

The foundation will be sponsoring reduced pet adoption fees of $25 dollars from May 2-8, as part of their "Empty the Shelters" event.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is one of 275 shelters across the country that will benefit from the fee reduction.

According to a press release from humane society, all adoption fees will be lowered for cats and dogs.

For more information regarding available pets and the adoption process, click here.

