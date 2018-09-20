Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Gulf Coast Humane Society is getting ready for their big Pawfest this weekend. The two-day event runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 22-23 and aims to raise money for the organization and encourage pet adoption.

According to organizers, Pawfest is an event for the whole family. The Humane Society will have dogs and cats up for adoption, and there will also be various vendors, dog shows and a petting zoo.

"I am so excited because we have some new stuff this year. We have the dock dogs, and they're gonna be diving and doing some really cool stuff, so I'm so excited," said Sharon Ray, Executive Director of Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Admission for adults is $5. For children 10 and under it is $2.

