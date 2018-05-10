Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Gulf Coast Humane Society will team up with H-E-B Saturday and Sunday for the Clear the Shelter adoption weekend.

During the event, H-E-B will be waiving all adoption fees so any animal can be adopted. Gulf Coast Humane Society will have animals at all H-E-B locations in the Coastal Bend and have specials on sponsored products.

