Gulf Coast Humane Society helps shelter pets while their owners seek refuge in FEMA Domes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is currently operating a 24-hour shelter in Calallen, Texas, out of the FEMA Dome located near the high school there. It's a warm place to stay for those in need, plus food and water are available there until Saturday.

They had plenty of room as of Thursday morning, and since families can't take their beloved pets with them, the Gulf Coast Humane Society stepped in to help provide a solution.

Freezing weather is expected to arrive in the Coastal Bend again Thursday night, and while several are still recovering from the freeze, many of whom are still without power, the additional shelter space is a welcome sight.

"Most people that are here are here because they don't power or water at their house," Battalion Chief Michael Schmidt said.

To help make sure pets stay warm, too, the Gulf Coast Humane Society has joined forces with the City and will take care of your pets while you're in a shelter.

"We don't want to take your animal from you; we simply want to find a place for that animal to stay warm while you get warm, while it is absolutely terribly freezing outside," said Sharon Ray of the Humane Society.

If you have a pet but need shelter, too, Humane Society organizers said to take your pets with you.

"You're going to take the animal there with you, and then when you get there, the individuals, the volunteers that are working at those human shelters, will then give us here at Gulf Coast a call," Ray said. "We're going to come and pick them up from you, get all the information about them, find out if they're up to date on vaccinations, and then we will bring them here."

For as long as you're at a shelter, your fur babies will be taken care of.

"We're going to make sure that they have food and water," Ray said. "They're going to be given walks. They're going to be loved on by our staff and volunteers while they're here."

They say once you're ready to be reunited with your pet, the Gulf Coast Humane Society will meet you wherever is convenient, whether it be in Corpus Christi or other surrounding areas.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society said this service is completely free so residents do not have to worry about any kind of fee.

