CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society staff has been busy getting ready for their big reopening that took place on May 22.



Gulf Coast Humane Society officials say they are reopening with many precautions in place.

A maximum of 10 people will be allowed inside their facility at one time, and anyone coming into their building is encouraged to wear a mask.



Staff also wants to remind everyone to practice social distancing when inside their facility.

Meet and greets in the dog park will be for vaccinated dogs only at this time.



Officials say they want to remind everyone that they are ready to assist the community with any questions, comments, or concerns they may have.

For more information on the Gulf Coast Humane Society and their recent reopening, call 361-225-0845 for assistance.