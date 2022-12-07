Gulf Coast Humane Society preps for hurricane season

Alisa Mills, Executive Director of Gulf Coast Humane Society said their facility is prepared for the uncertain weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of year again, when residents should begin packing their hurricane preparedness kits.

When you hear the words 'hurricane season', you probably think of supplies and an evacuation plan for your family. However, you shouldn't forget to prep for those family members who can't fend for themselves, like your pets.

Gulf Coast Humane Society and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales are already preparing the facility for severe weather. What happens to animals without a home or family to take care of?

Barbara Canales has designated employees at the Gulf Coast Humane Society as essential workers which will only benefit the hurricane prep process if times get tough.

"There's going to be certain folks that need to be able to take care of animals in our community," Canales said. "The Gulf Coast Humane Society has demonstrated years of excellence in this arena."

Gulf Coast Humane Society is prepared for crisis situations, which is why Canales gave staff letters of reentry.

"They are critical workers, right, essential workers, they need to be able to come back in," Canales said. "But most important, we need their advice."

Alisa Mills, Executive Director of Gulf Coast Humane Society said their facility is prepared for the uncertain weather.

"It is set up with on demand water heaters for the showers and stuff, so the staff can come here, we do have refrigerators, and things like that," Mills said. "We do have a big generator backup."

These items will make living conditions for staff a bit easier when leaving their families to help the shelter and it's inhabitants.

If shelter in place is no longer an option, Alisa Mills said the facility has prepared a plan to move animals safely.

"And then if it becomes where we need to leave, we've already got memorandum of understanding, and kind of how we move the animals from Corpus Christi, to the other city," Mills said.

Canales added, "I'm so proud of the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds, when we evacuate people to the fairgrounds and get them, you know, on buses to go to safer ground inland, we have a protocol for pets."

One of the protocols will include pets receiving bands that match their owner's information so losing your pet will be difficult.

"The modern facilities that we have here, teach us not just to rescue, but to care for them when they're hurt," Canales said.

Alisa Mills suggests not only packing extra food and water in your hurricane preparedness kit for your four-legged friends, but also making sure you have your pet's shot records. Some places will let you shelter with your pet but you have to have proof of rabies and vaccinations.

