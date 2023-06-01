Gulf Coast Humane Society says microchipping is vital during Hurricane Season

Gulf Coast Humane Society Director of Marketing & Development Jackie McCullough told 3NEWS that microchipping helps to locate pets during natural disasters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane season has officially started for the Coastal Bend, and while residents have plans in place for their families, they must also have one for their pets.

Unfortunately, pets tend to get lost during evacuations and similar emergencies. That's why Gulf Coast Humane Society Director of Marketing & Development Jackie McCullough encourages pet owners to get their pet microchipped.

Microchipping is the number one way to ensure that pets find their way home.

"It's something that I think a lot of aren't thinking of," she said. "You know people prepare for hurricane season for themselves and for their families, and it's really important to also make sure that you also have a plan for your pet, especially in the case of evacuation and other emergencies."

If residents are interested in microchipping their pet, McCullough said the humane society offers a free and low-cost clinic every month.

