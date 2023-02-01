Gulf Coast Humane Society sees highest month for adoptions in 78 years

The clinic has more than 200 adoptions under its belt for the month, which is the most the facility has had in 78 years for any month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society has some exciting news for the month of January.

The clinic has more than 200 adoptions under its belt for the month, which is the most the facility has had in 78 years for any month.

Gulf Coast Humane Society Director of Marketing Jackie McCollough said it's partly thanks to a more progressive adoption process.

"It used to be that adopting a dog or cat from a shelter or rescue was really hard," she said. "There was a very lengthy application process, you had to have references, you had to have a home check in. You had all these obstacles and hoops to jump through just to adopt a dog. As a whole, the industry is really moving towards tearing down the barriers to adoption and making adoption more accessible to everybody."

McCollough suggests checking the humane society's website for any updates.

